It will be a clash of the Cougars in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday as BYU and Houston face off in the quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center.

It will be an acid test for AJ Dybantsa and the rest of BYU, as they will play their third game in as many days, plus No.5 Houston has been picking up momentum over the past few days. Both teams are on a three-game winning streak, so something has to give.

BYU routed West Virginia, 68-48, on Wednesday, with Dybantsa scoring a game-high 27 points, while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Dybantsa, however, is fully aware that it will be an entirely different matchup against Houston, which finished runner-up in last year's NCAA Tournament. In the video posted by Field of 68, the talented freshman said the magnitude of the game is not lost on them.

“It's win or go home tomorrow. Every game from here on out, it's gonna be win or go home. So it's very important to play with a certain level of confidence, a certain level of swagger,” said Dybantsa.

“You gotta match their (Houston) physicality, you gotta match their toughness. They have the track record of being one of the best teams. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

The 19-year-old forward will be the primary target of Houston's defense, and he said he knows what to do personally to help BYU advance to the semifinals.

“Just play tough. Do not lose the ball. Do not turn the ball over because they thrive in transition. Don't complain about fouls. They're a very physical team,” added Dybantsa.

Houston beat BYU, 77-66, in January.

An impressive showing against Houston will further boost Dybantsa's stock, as many believe he will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.