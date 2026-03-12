The Indiana Hoosiers' March Madness fate is now at the mercy of the selection committee. But considering their resume, the Hoosiers may have to plan for a different tournament after suffering an embarrassing loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

The No. 10-seeded Indiana lost to the No. 15-seed Wildcats to the tune of a 74-61 score at the United Center in Chicago. That loss may have very well snuffed out the hopes of the Hoosiers to make it to the Big Dance, as they absorbed their third Quadrant 2 loss of the season, leaving them without a chance to add to their total of just three Quadrant 1 victories.

Making the night worse for Darian DeVries' team is the roasting it's getting from fans online.

“Losing to Northwestern twice is an automatic disqualification,” said a fan.

“Northwestern hasn’t lost to Indiana since my junior year in Evanston. I’m almost four years removed from college. Sheesh,” another one commented.

“I just don’t understand how you get outcoached TWICE by Chris Collin,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“What a shame. Missed the boat, not going after Dusty May. He didn’t miss a beat moving to Michigan. Thanks, Buckner 🤡,” a comment read.

“We are the Nebraska football of college basketball,” said a different social media commenter.

The loss to Northwestern caps off Indiana's brutal stretch to end its campaign in the Big Ten, having lost six of its last seven outings.

Indiana's final overall record stands at 18-14 and 9-11 in conference play.