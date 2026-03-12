Lamar Odom reportedly has his eyes on a potential coaching job as he is allegedly taking interviews from college basketball programs.

The two-time NBA champion, reportedly has been “traveling recently and sat down with several college basketball programs to discuss potential coaching opportunities,” according to a report per TMZ.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star wants to mold the next generation of players and has been having conversations with several colleges' athletic departments and staff about joining the team as a coach, the outlet reports. Additionally, Odom wants to teach younger players some of the systems he learned throughout his NBA career, such as the infamous Triangle Offense. He is excited about the possibility of being in that position sometime soon, but there have been no reports of an offered or accepted contract at this time.

This follows the potential of an HBCU team reportedly showing interest in Odom earlier this month, according to HBCUGameDay. The report claims that “an unidentified team has been actively recruiting him to become head coach.”

“The two-time NBA champion was recently spotted at the CIAA Tournament and is reportedly being recruited by at least one of the league’s Division II programs. Odom also believed to have interest in another school as well,” HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither reported.

Odom has not yet responded to these reports per TMZ or HBCU Gameday.

The two-time NBA champion played for the Los Angeles Clippers (1999–2003, 2012–2013), Miami Heat (2003–2004), Los Angeles Lakers (2004–2011), Dallas Mavericks (2011–2012) during his 14 season career in the league. His last season was in 2012–13 with the LA Clippers.

These coaching rumors follow Odom finishing his 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles following his DUI in January.

“I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth,” he said at the time to TMZ. “I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

He continued: “I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me.”