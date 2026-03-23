Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott is retiring after the conclusion of this season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello. Alan Huss, the Bluejays' associate head coach, will replace McDermott, per the reporters.

McDermott is in the midst of his 16th season as the Creighton head coach, having been hired in 2010. He has compiled a 365-188 record in Omaha, which includes 10 trips to the NCAA tournament. Between 2021 and 2025, the Bluejays won at least one tournament game each year, made it to at least the Sweet Sixteen three times, and they reached the Elite Eight in 2023. The Elite Eight trip was the program's first in 82 years.

Although he previously said he planned to coach two or three more years, McDermott's retirement comes less than a year after Huss returned to Creighton, his alma mater, to be the Bluejays' head coach-in-waiting. Huss had two highly successful seasons as the head coach of High Point, with which he went 56-15, before returning to Creighton, where he served as McDermott's assistant from 2017 to 2023.

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Huss, 47, played for the Bluejays from 1997 to 2001 and began his coaching career in 2004 at the high school level. After four seasons as the head coach of highly touted La Lumiere, he joined Craig Neal's staff at New Mexico. He became a Creighton assistant coach in 2017, and in his second season as High Point's head coach, he led the Panthers to a 29-6 record and their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

McDermott, 61, has a career record of 645-383, which spans stints with Division II Wayne State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Iowa State.

Unless Creighton wins the eight-team College Basketball Crown, which begins April 1, McDermott will leave the program on his second losing season in Omaha. Creighton missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 after going 15-17.