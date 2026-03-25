The Charlotte Hornets won their fourth straight game after burying the Sacramento Kings, 134-90, at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. The Hornets improved to 38-34 and are in a three-way tie with the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte drained 26 three-pointers versus Sacramento to tie the franchise record. Coby White and LaMelo Ball each had six three-pointers.

White finished with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-12 from three-point range, and five rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench.

The Hornets continue to turn heads with how terrific they have been playing since the All-Star break. They are 12-3 in their last 15 games. After beating the Kings, White issued a subtle warning to the rest of the NBA.

“I've never been on a team this dangerous,” said White.

“It could be a back-and-forth game, and then you hit one run, and then you look up, and you're up 20, and then you're up 30. The main thing for me is we're explosive, but we're starting to hold those leads when we do get them and continue to build on them. That's the impressive thing for me too.”

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🎙️ Coby White: "I've never been on a team this dangerous." "It could be a back-and-forth game and then you hit one run, and then you look up and you're up 20, and then you're up 30. The main thing for me is, we're explosive, but we're starting to hold those leads when we do get… pic.twitter.com/vYT553cRAd — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) March 25, 2026

The Hornets led by as much as 46 points against the Kings.

Charlotte acquired the 26-year-old White via a trade with the Chicago Bulls in February. He has provided instant offense to the second unit and has stayed on the floor in closing situations.

In 12 games with the Hornets, the former North Carolina standout is averaging 15.9 points on a career-best 40.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in less than 20 minutes.

Charlotte has a strong chance to finally return to the playoffs after a nine-year absence.