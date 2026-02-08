Gonzaga is having a great season, now at 23-2 on the season. Earlier this week, Gonzaga was upset by Portland, but they rebounded on Saturday. It was an 81-61 victory over Oregon State to get back in the win column. It was done without Braden Huff, who has been out with a knee injury.

After the victory over Oregon State, head coach Mark Few gave an update on his injured player, per Theo Lawsom of The Spokesman-Review.

“We’re probably waiting to make a final decision or make a final announcement,” Few said about Huff after the victory. “It’s not even close right now, so we’ll see. I think we’re at week three now, right?”

The injury happened during practice on Jan. 15 ahead of a road trip against Washington State. He was originally with the team after the injury, but has since returned home to Illinois to continue his rehab. His teammates, such as Graham Ike, would love to have him back.

Article Continues Below

“I was just telling him to keep good thoughts in his mind, to always just speak life into himself and try to keep laughter up,” frontcourt mate Graham Ike said. “That’s a big thing when it comes to healing is just trying to laugh all the time and stay out of those dark side thoughts and just be around good people. He’s at home right now, he’s feeling the love I’m sure and just getting in his good (physical therapy) and just getting back ready for whenever.”

Ike leads the team with 19.7 points per game, while Huff was second with 17.8 points per game before the injury. He was also adding 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists every game.

If Huff is able to come back this year, it would likely be near the timing of the WCC tournament. Until then, the Zags look to keep winning. They return to the court on Tuesday against Washington State.