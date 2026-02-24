Houston Cougars fans were down bad after seeing their squad lose in embarrassing fashion, falling 69-56 to the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks.

The No. 5 Cougars were coming off a home loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Feb. 21, seeing them jump over them in the latest AP Top 25 poll. They needed to bounce back with a road win over Kansas, but things didn't go according to plan as they collapsed on both sides of the ball in the second half.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the loss, pointing out major flaws that will prevent a deep postseason run. Here are some of their reactions.

“This team has been exposed. The “slow tempo” offense doesn’t work without an interior scoring threat. The low post talent just isn’t there. When jump shots aren’t falling, it causes 5, 7, 10 minute scoring droughts,” one fan said.

“Tough stretch… However, this young team lacks leadership, lacks experience, lacks toughness. I don't see this team go deep in march madness this year. Sad to see the players playing with such low confidence,” another remarked.

“EMBARRASSING! This team is weak, lacks an identity, and doesn’t have a leader. Not what I’d expect from a Kelvin Sampson coached team,” one commented.

“Sharp needs to figure it out. Tugler needs to learn how to stay in the game. Brutal… Get ready for the next game,” one replied.

Article Continues Below

“Tough gauntlet. They were going to lose two out of three at a minimum,” a fan said.

What's next for Houston after Kansas loss

It will be a tough loss for Kelvin Sampson and No. 5 Houston to go over, knowing they can play much better than they did against No. 14 Kansas.

Houston fell to a 23-5 overall record on the season, going 11-4 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They remain at second place in the conference standings, being above the Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones while trailing the Arizona Wildcats.

Going through three consecutive losses, the No. 5 Cougars will need to bounce back in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. ET.