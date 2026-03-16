The March Madness tournament is known for upset bids, and Barstool Sports' John Fanta believes that three blue bloods are ripe to be sent home early. In the latest episode of Wake Up Barstool, Fanta laid out his theory that UNC, Louisville, and Kentucky could be in for upsets this March Madness tournament.

“Bryan Hodgson is a coaching star and I really like this USF team to knock off Louisville. This is a team that Izaiyah Nelson is one of their best players. They play at a very, very high tempo. There balance scathed and they can give Louisville’s defense some issues.”

USF had a phenomenal season, finishing with a 25-8 overall record and a 15-3 conference record. They decisively beat Charlotte and Wichita State to win the American Conference Championship, and now are set to face off against #6 seed Louisville.

“I also think that North Carolina goes down. I am taking VCU, Phil Martelli Jr.’s squad, number one, they’re playing their best basketball of the season. Number two they defend at a very high level and I expect them to get North Carolina in the half-court.”

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VCU, a perennial March Madness team, finished the season with a 27-7 record and a 15-3 record in conference. After winning the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, they are now set to face #19 North Carolina. UNC will be without Caleb Wilson, who will miss the tournament with a broken right thumb.

“The third one I have, it’s not Santa Clause, it’s Santa Clara. I like Herb Sendek’s team. They’re a top 25 offensive team in the country. I think Santa Clara knocks off Kentucky on Friday afternoon.”

Santa Clara finished the season with a 26-8 record and a 15-3 record in conference. While they lost to Gonzaga in the WCC championship, they still earned a bid to March Madness as they face #7 Kentucky.