The 2026 women's NCAA Tournament gets underway on March 18 with a field shaped by one of the most competitive regular seasons in recent memory. The 2025-26 campaign showcased dominant post players, elite guard play, and deeper rosters across the country, creating a postseason landscape where several teams have a legitimate chance to challenge UConn and realize their championship aspirations.

With established powers and rising programs entering the bracket with momentum, the NCAA Tournament promises dramatic matchups and defining individual performances. But even with clear favorites, there are several unexpected outcomes that fans could be in for as the tournament unfolds.

THE 2026 WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET IS LIVE 🚨 #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/1e8Ao98OB2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2026

Texas breaks through to reach the National Championship Game

The Texas women's basketball team has spent the last few seasons building toward a breakthrough moment, and this tournament may finally see it realized. Texas consistently demonstrated during the regular season that it can impose its physical playing style on opponents through defense, rebounding, and relentless pressure in the paint.

At the center of this success is star forward Madison Booker. Booker’s versatility allows Texas to generate offense in multiple ways, whether attacking the rim, scoring from the midrange, or facilitating opportunities for teammates. Her ability to control the tempo of games has made the Longhorns one of the most difficult teams to contain.

This postseason could finally be the culmination point of the Longhorns' progress. Texas has the defensive discipline and postseason experience to survive tight tournament matchups, and those qualities may carry the Longhorns all the way to the national championship game for the first time in decades.

South Carolina falls earlier than expected

Few programs have been able to match the sustained success of the South Carolina women's basketball team under legendary head coach Dawn Staley. Year after year, the Gamecocks have been a fixture in the later rounds of the tournament.

However, every bracket produces surprises, and this year could feature an unexpected earlier exit for South Carolina. While the roster remains deep and talented, the team has undergone a myriad of changes while younger players have taken on larger roles this season, and tournament pressure can sometimes expose inexperience.

A disciplined opponent could create matchup challenges for the Gamecocks, and in a single-elimination format, one difficult matchup is all it takes to dramatically reshape the bracket.

Hannah Hidalgo emerges as this year's March Madness star

Every NCAA tournament produces a player whose performances capture the national spotlight. In 2026, that distinction could belong to Notre Dame women's basketball guard Hannah Hidalgo.

Throughout the season, Hidalgo demonstrated the rare ability to dominate games on both ends of the floor. She scores in bursts, pressures opposing guards, and often shifts the tempo in her team’s favor.

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Hidalgo is capable of delivering multiple high-scoring performances that could define March Madness. Her blend of energy, skill, and confidence makes her an ideal candidate to become the face of this year’s tournament and may even help Notre Dame advance deep into the tournament, which brings us to …

Notre Dame pulls off shocking Cinderella run

Backcourt dominance often determines which teams survive deep into March, and Notre Dame possess one of the most explosive guards in the country. Hidalgo, whose speed, scoring ability, and defensive intensity have defined the Fighting Irish throughout the season, thrives in fast-paced games, creating transition opportunities with steals while also generating offense off the dribble. Her ability to change momentum quickly makes Notre Dame particularly dangerous in tournament settings where a single run can decide a game.

If Hidalgo continues her strong form into March, Notre Dame could emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the bracket and play spoiler for a lot of teams expected to go far. The Fighting Irish have the offensive firepower and backcourt talent necessary to push through a challenging region and secure a spot in at least the Sweet 16.

TCU makes Final Four in Tournament’s biggest surprise

Among the rising programs entering the NCAA Tournament, TCU has the potential to become one of the most compelling March Madness stories.

TCU has steadily improved throughout the season, combining strong guard play from players like Olivia Miles with a balanced offensive approach that allows multiple players, like Marta Suarez, to contribute. That kind of versatility can make it difficult for opponents to focus on stopping a single star.

If the Horned Frogs find rhythm early in the tournament, they could string together several impressive victories. A run to the Elite Eight or even deeper would mark one of the program’s most significant achievements and solidify TCU as one of the emerging forces in women’s college basketball for years to come.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament arrives with a fascinating mix of established contenders and rising challengers. Programs like Texas and Notre Dame have the talent to make historic runs, while traditional powers such as South Carolina still carry the experience and reputation that make them formidable opponents despite the potential to be upset by an up-and-coming squad.

As the bracket outcomes unfold, standout performances and unexpected results will inevitably reshape the landscape of the tournament. Whether it is Texas reaching the championship stage, Notre Dame riding a superstar guard deep into March, or TCU emerging as a surprise contender, the weeks ahead promise to reveal dramatic moments that will define this year’s March Madness journey in women’s college basketball.