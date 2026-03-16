On Monday, Alabama basketball got some grim news. One of their top players, Aden Holloway, was arrested on federal drug charges.

As a result, Holloway will not be traveling with the team during an investigation, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Furthermore, the University of Alabama released a statement saying that Holloway has been removed from campus, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information,” the statement read in part. “The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Alabama has released a statement on Aden Holloway, saying he’s been “removed from campus pending further investigation.” pic.twitter.com/Q2qcEOn8DY — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Alabama secured a No.4 seed in the Midwest Region. On Friday, they will play against No.13 Hofstra University in the first round in Tampa, Florida.

Federal agents looked into a residence where Holloway was staying and found a pound of marijuana along with paraphernalia and cash. Ultimately, Holloway was arrested for first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Holloway was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Altogether, Holloway, 21, is one of Alabama's top players. He is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. At the same time, Holloway is shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line.

Alabama has become a team known for its effective 3-point shooting. The last game Holloway played in was on March 7 against Auburn at home. He scored 21 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as the Crimson Tide went on to win 96-84.

He didn't play in the SEC Tournament.