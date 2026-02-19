Kansas basketball faces renewed uncertainty after head coach Bill Self publicly expressed concern about Darryn Peterson following the Jayhawks’ 81-69 victory over Oklahoma State. The freshman standout scored 23 points in just 18 minutes but logged only three minutes in the second half before signaling to the bench. The developing dynamic between Self and Peterson now becomes central to Kansas’ NCAA Tournament trajectory.

The No. 8-ranked Jayhawks entered Wednesday night's matchup looking to further strengthen their postseason positioning. Peterson delivered 20 first-half points at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, showcasing the scoring burst that has made him one of the nation’s most talked-about freshmen. However, his limited second-half availability quickly shifted the narrative. No official injury update followed the game, leaving uncertainty as March approaches.

Self addressed the situation during his postgame press conference, admitting he “didn’t anticipate that tonight at all” and describing the 18-minute outing as disappointing. The veteran coach emphasized that unexpected absences can derail momentum, particularly in tournament settings.

Lawrence Journal-World's Henry Greenstein shared additional context on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the press conference.

“Here is another Bill Self quote on Darryn Peterson for those who might be interested.”

Here is another Bill Self quote on Darryn Peterson for those who might be interested. pic.twitter.com/0eGTBn7dqy — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) February 19, 2026

Fox Sports Radio's Aaron Torres also reacted on the platform, referencing his prior criticism of the freshman.

“Few weeks ago, I and a select few media were the “bad guys” for questioning Darryn Peterson.

Tonight, his own coach called him out.

Article Continues Below

Not sure if he hates to compete, only wants to play when he's 100 percent healthy – but his behavior is not normal.

It hasn't been all year”

The Field of 68 later posted a video of Peterson knocking down a three-pointer before motioning toward Self.

“Darryn Peterson with 23 points in 18 minutes

But has only played 3 in the second half and comes out after appearing to motion to Bill Self”

Darryn Peterson with 23 points in 18 minutes But has only played 3 in the second half and comes out after appearing to motion to Bill Self pic.twitter.com/BMZApEdfO0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2026

Kansas got the win, yet questions linger beneath the surface. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, Peterson’s availability and consistency could ultimately determine the Jayhawks’ ceiling in March. For a program with championship expectations, clarity surrounding the freshman star’s status must come quickly if Kansas hopes to make a legitimate national title push.