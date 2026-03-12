The Los Angeles Clippers were left for dead in November. After a disastrous 5-20 start to the season, most experts were checking mock drafts rather than playoff standings. But following a 153-128 drubbing of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, this team just did something no one in NBA history has ever accomplished.

With the victory, the Clippers became the first team in league history to move above the .500 mark after falling at least 15 games below .500 in the same season, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. Sitting at 35-34, Los Angeles has completed a comeback that felt statistically impossible just four months ago.

The Intuit Dome was rocking as Kawhi Leonard turned in one of the most efficient masterpieces of his storied career. Leonard scorched the Timberwolves for 45 points on a ridiculous 17-of-21 shooting from the field. He didn't just beat Minnesota; he dismantled them, scoring at will from the mid-range and the perimeter.

It wasn't just a one-man show, though. Bennedict Mathurin operated the offense like a surgeon, racking up 22 points and 3 assists. The Clippers' offense looked like a well-oiled machine, shooting a blistering 63 percent from the floor as a team. Los Angeles dominated every facet of the game, outscoring Minnesota 60-44 in the paint and turning 10 Timberwolves turnovers into 14 points.

The Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards’ 36 points, simply couldn't keep pace with the Clippers’ historic heater. Minnesota struggled to find stops as the Clippers dropped 40-plus points in three of the four quarters.

From a 15-game hole to a winning record, the Clippers have officially flipped the script on the 2025-26 season. If they keep playing like this, “unprecedented” might just be the beginning of their story.