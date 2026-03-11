North Carolina has endured the highs and lows of the 2025-2026 college basketball season, but is at a tricky position in that ride as March Madness approaches. While the Tar Heels will always carry the prestige of being one of the most successful teams in NCAA Tournament history, they find themselves with a severely limited ceiling in year five under Hubert Davis.

At its best, Davis' team has proven capable of competing with the best in the country. The unfortunate truth is that North Carolina will not be at full strength for the remainder of the year with a hand injury prematurely ending star forward Caleb Wilson's freshman season.

The 24-7 Tar Heels are 5-2 since Wilson's injury, but the losses came by a combined 39 points to rivals NC State and Duke. The injury came at a fortunate soft spot in North Carolina's schedule, yet it was still exposed in the games that mattered most.

Davis, fortunately, has at least one of his stars active entering the NCAA Tournament, with center Henri Veesaar keeping his team afloat without Wilson. North Carolina was briefly in disarray without Wilson and Veesaar, but the seven-foot Arizona transfer is back on the floor. Veteran guard Seth Trimble has also increased his offensive output in what is likely the final month of his college basketball career.

But even with Veesaar, North Carolina is not the same team it has been for most of the 2025-2026 college basketball season as it gears up for March Madness. The shorthanded roster has exposed multiple flaws over the last few weeks, which will inevitably end the Tar Heels' season.

Caleb Wilson's injury severely limits Hubert Davis' offense

North Carolina has a top-50 offense on paper, with its 121.6 offensive rating ranking 36th in the country on KenPom.

However, since Wilson's injury, the Tar Heels have averaged only 71.8 points per game, an eight-point decrease from their season average. They have only scored 80 points in one of their last nine games.

North Carolina was never the fastest team, running at the 157th-quickest pace, but it has become even slower without Wilson. Without the future lottery pick on the floor, Davis' team is extremely limited and heavily dependent on Veesaar.

In the games North Carolina won without Wilson, it played defenses rated 102nd, 88th, 14th, 61st and 76th. The Tar Heels needed a career-high 30-point outburst from Trimble, paired with a 26-point game from Veesaar, to edge out a four-point victory in their only win over a top-20 defense sans Wilson.

Barring another career game from Trimble, the Heels are forced to run their entire offense through Veesaar nearly every trip down the floor. North Carolina was never a great three-point shooting team to begin with, and teams have been packing the paint even more in the last three weeks to nullify the effectiveness of Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac and Zayden High.

Article Continues Below

While the Tar Heels can still steal games against subpar opponents, those matchups are harder to come by in the postseason. North Carolina is an extremely limited team at this point in the season with gaping holes that will be exploited in March Madness.

North Carolina's nightmare 2026 March Madness scenario

Given its current form, North Carolina needs to pray to avoid big teams that can handle its size in the paint. They were outscored in the paint in their last two losses to NC State and Duke, losing the physical battle by a wide margin in both games.

While the Tar Heels should still get past the first round, their sudden offensive struggles leave them vulnerable against anyone. Mid-major programs like McNeese State, Hofstra and Northern Iowa have size and are elite at defending the paint, which is not a problem Hubert Davis wants to deal with right now.

North Carolina also has to hope to avoid being set up for potential second-round matchups against West Virginia, Cincinnati, Tennessee or Iowa, all of which pack the paint and force teams to beat them from the outside. A season-ending loss to either team would be a horrible look for a team that had legitimate NCAA Tournament title aspirations in January.

A rematch with Duke would certainly be the worst-case scenario for North Carolina, as would matchups with Arizona, Houston, Michigan or Illinois. Even a face-off with the equally vulnerable Gonzaga would spell trouble for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina was shaping up to be a 2026 March Madness dark-horse, but losing Wilson significantly lowers its ceiling. The Heels have enough to potentially pull off one upset if they get the right matchup, but the wrong one could send them packing in the first round.

North Carolina has only suffered one first-round NCAA Tournament loss in the last 25 years and is in serious danger of collecting another one-and-done year in 2026.