Darryn Peterson’s performance vs. the No. 5 ranked Houston Cougars gave fans a clear look at how the Kansas freshman guard fits in a high-stakes Big 12 win. The Jayhawks vs. Cougars matchup on Monday carried major stakes in the league race, and the final score showed how steady wing production can change a night.

Kansas needed a response after falling in shocking fashion to unranked Cincinnati on Saturday, and the 69–56 win over a top‑five opponent delivered it with a balanced attack. Peterson finished with 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out one assist while shooting 5-of-14 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from deep, in roughly 30 minutes while taking the second-most shots on the team. The stat line reinforced why the Kansas freshman guard's performance will be tracked so closely all season.

The statement win for the Jayhawks swung in the first half when Peterson checked back in for the final seconds and hit a floater to cap an 11–0 run, sending Kansas to halftime up 31–27. He later buried a timely three during a second-half surge and added a corner three with just over three minutes left that rebuilt a 16-point lead and effectively put the game away. Those plays showed why the freshman's performance vs. the Cougars mattered beyond simple box-score totals.

Darryn Peterson Muse took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a message about the freshman sensation’s stat line along with a screenshot and a straightforward but misspelled caption.

DARRYN PETERSON IN WIN AGAINTS HOUSTON pic.twitter.com/pBFoWC7HGN — Darryn Peterson Muse (@DarrynPMuse_) February 24, 2026

Kansas’ win over Houston pushed the Jayhawks to 21–7 overall and 11–4 in Big 12 play in the 2025–26 season, underscoring their ability to handle a top‑five opponent when their perimeter players stay within a balanced attack. Peterson’s night fit that mold, giving Kansas another reliable option late in the second half to help close out games.