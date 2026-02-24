When you're going up against Kansas coach Bill Self on Big Monday, you might as well just throw in the towel.

Kansas scored a big upset over Houston, 69-56, on Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, in a much-anticipated battle of two of the most talented programs in the country.

After a tight affair in the first half, the No. 14 Jayhawks upped the ante in the second half, outscoring the No. 5 Cougars, 38-29, to seal the hard-earned victory and improve to 21-7, including 11-4 in the Big 12.

It also maintained the unblemished record of Self on Big Monday, as he is now 41-0.

Bill Self on Big Monday is inevitable

Kansas has never lost at home on Big Monday since the 63-year-old Self started calling the shots in 2003.

The last time the Jayhawks were defeated at Allen Fieldhouse on the said day was in 2001 against Iowa State.

Tre White led the charge for Kansas against Houston, scoring 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. Darryn Peterson added 14 points and four rebounds, while Bryson Tiller had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Jayhawks, who are 3-2 in their last five games, held the Cougars to just 32% shooting from the field, including 5-of-24 from long distance. They led by as much as 20 points.

While their campaign has been swell, Self has navigated the issues surrounding Peterson's availability. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA has missed games due to injuries and has suffered cramps several times.

Self acknowledged that Peterson's health has been a concern, especially heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas will have another big test on Saturday against No. 2 Arizona.