Kansas basketball added another chapter to Allen Fieldhouse lore on Big Monday as Bill Self’s numbers somehow became even harder to believe. In a primetime Kansas vs. Houston Big Monday showdown, the No. 14 Jayhawks handled the No. 5 Cougars 69–56 to keep a decades-long home standard intact. The result pushed Self’s home Big Monday record to a spotless 41–0 and underscored how dominant Kansas remains under the lights.

The Jayhawks’ official account captured the mood on X (formerly known as Twitter) by spotlighting the streak that keeps shocking national audiences. With the 41–0 graphic splashed across the screen, the post distilled how it feels when Kansas closes out another national-TV showcase at The Phog and reminds everyone why Allen Fieldhouse still owns a mystique few buildings can match.

“and it doesn’t get much better than that, folks”

Article Continues Below

The night looked shaky early after the Jayhawks missed nine of their first 10 shots and went more than eight minutes without a field goal. Houston capitalized to build a 27–20 lead before Kansas finally found its footing, ripping off an 11–0 run to close the half and grab a 31–27 edge at the break. In a few furious minutes, Allen Fieldhouse's home dominance snapped back into place in front of a roaring crowd that flipped the energy and swung momentum back to the home bench.

After halftime, the Jayhawks tightened the screws. Tre White poured in a season-high 23 points, while Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, and Melvin Council Jr. delivered balanced support, contesting shots, crashing the glass, and attacking the rim. A 12–0 surge stretched a two-point edge into a 49–35 lead, and Houston never got closer than 10 again as the Kansas vs. Houston Big Monday showdown turned into a statement about Self’s home-court grip and the roster’s toughness after a rough loss to Cincinnati.

The win pushed Kansas to 21–7 overall and 11–4 in the Big 12, pulling level with Houston in the conference race while nudging Self’s home Big Monday record to 41–0 and sending another reminder that his teams almost never squander a national-TV stage in Lawrence.