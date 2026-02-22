The Kansas basketball team got upset at home to Cincinnati on Saturday. It was a deeply disappointing loss for a Jayhawks team looking to get to the top of the Big 12 standings. Following the game, Kansas coach Bill Self opened up about his team's energy during the game.

“There wasn't bad energy, but I don't think that we were as enthusiastic. I don't think we were as energetic. I don't think what he said is necessarily the right phrase, but certainly I can feel it too. I could feel that it was a lot like the Utah game, to be honest with you,” Self said, per 247 Sports.

Kansas is now 20-7 on the season after the 84-68 loss to the Bearcats.

Kansas basketball looked sluggish against Cincinnati

The Jayhawks are now 10-4 in the Big 12 standings, after the loss. It was a tough defeat for Kansas, who is now tied for third in the conference. If the team had held serve at home Saturday, the Jayhawks would be in second place in the league.

“I didn't think anybody played well today. I'd certainly include all our players with that. We can chop it up however much we want to, but the defensive intensity from everybody was lacking. And sometimes we look at guys to see how effective they are based on their offensive numbers,” Self added. “And I didn't think that we did anything to cause any type of rhythm adjustments, or anything like that that ever made them feel uncomfortable.”

Self applauded the Cincinnati defense for their performance. The Bearcats held Kansas to just 22 percent from three-point range in the game.

“I thought they did a good job, for the most part, keeping the ball out of the paint. They did good job on Darryn (Peterson) and obviously, our ball and body movement and things like that wasn't very good,” Self added.

Kansas must now bounce back. The Jayhawks next play the Houston Cougars in a game Monday with tremendous implications on the Big 12 race.