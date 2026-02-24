The Ottawa Senators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. It was vindication for a team that had been so close but came up short in recent years. Their postseason ended in a six-game first-round exit against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the future seemed bright in Canada's capital city for the first time in a while.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out as Ottawa had hoped. The Senators are currently six points back of the Boston Bruins for the last Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference. Unlike some of their other playoff contenders, Ottawa only has four games left before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6th.

The Senators have some tough decisions to make before the deadline. They have some intriguing players they could dangle on the trade market if they wished to hit the retooling button. At the same time, that might be a bit premature considering how good they were last season.

Ottawa has about 10 days left until those decisions need to be made officially. For now, the focus is on the remaining games, including their next matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. No matter what they choose, though, the Sens need to part ways with one player in particular ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Fabian Zetterlund has not worked out with Senators

The Senators acquired Fabian Zetterlund through trade just last season. It was an intriguing deal for the Sharks and Senators, with Ottawa coughing up Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor, and a 2025 second-round pick to bring the Swede to Ontario.

At the time, it seemed like quite the shrewd move. Zetterlund was only 25 years old, and he was having success on a Sharks roster lacking talent. He broke out in 2023-24 for a 24-goal season. And before the trade last year, he was on pace for another 20+ goal campaign.

Unfortunately, his point production cratered after the move to Ottawa. As mentioned, the Sens still made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Zetterlund contributed just two goals and five points during the final 20 games of the regular season.

Things did not get better for Zetterlund in the postseason, either. In fact, he essentially made no impact. He skated in all six games against the Maple Leafs, averaging 13 and a half minutes a game. However, he failed to record a single point.

This year, Zetterlund has found some success. He currently has 12 goals and 22 points in 57 games. This works out to a 17-goal and 32-point pace over 82 games. However, it's clear that things just aren't working out in Ottawa.

The Senators need to see what they can get out of him on the trade market. They should be able to get something. He is only 26, so he is more of a long-term option than many players available. Moreover, the Swedish forward is signed for two seasons after this.

The drop in production is certainly alarming. However, it could be fixed with a change of scenery. There are teams out there that can utilize Zetterlund's speed on the ice. If he can find a situation that better fits his playstyle, he could certainly find his stride again.

It certainly won't be easy for the Senators to make this happen. There are some obstacles that will need to be overcome. However, if Ottawa gets a good offer or two before the NHL Trade Deadline, they need to pull the trigger and make a deal happen.