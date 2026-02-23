Perhaps the oddest moment of the HBCU basketball season occurred last Thursday. During Morehouse College's decisive victory over Kentucky State on Thursday, a fan decided to run on the court and defend the fast break layup by Morehouse sophomore Eric Jones. The footage of the incident is available on the SIAC Network.

With the game in hand, Morehouse secured a rebound and ran a routine fast break. Sophomore Eric Jones caught the ball and proceeded to lay it up, but a fanran onto the court, attempting to block the shot. Jones still made it, and the fan quickly ran off the court, as Morehouse College players on the court and the bench were shocked. After a few seconds, the referees gave the ball back to Kentucky State for an inbound, and the game continued. Per earlier footage of the game, this wasn't the first time that the fan attempted to run on the court during Thursday's contest.

At the time of this writing, neither Kentucky State nor Morehouse College has released a statement about the incident. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), the conference in which both Morehouse and Kentucky State compete at the Division II level, has also not issued a response or any sanctions regarding the incident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, posted by several media outlets.

Kentucky State will wrap up its regular season hosting Clark Atlanta University. Meanwhile, Morehouse College looks to extend its three-game win streak as the team visits Fort Valley State University.