The CIAA tournament is officially upon us, and it has the chance to be one of the best in recent memory.

Winston-Salem State is in the midst of a historic run on the women's basketball side, as they finished the regular season with a 23-3 overall record and a 14-2 record in conference. This is a total reversal of fortune from last season when they went 7-20 in the 2024-25 season. They now look to disrupt the order of the conference's women's basketball landscape. Fayetteville State is in the midst of building a dynasty after winning two straight CIAA championships and seeking a third this season.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Virginia State finished the season with a 19-9 record and a 12-4 record in conference. They've been a consistent winner over the past two seasons and won the CIAA championship last year. But Virginia Union and Bluefield State are certainly looking to disrupt their repeat attempt in the Northern Division, as in the Southern Division, Fayetteville State and Claflin battle for who will make the championship.

Fayetteville State enters the tournament 14-2 in conference and 26 overall. The tournament is certainly set to be interesting, and the CIAA could produce champions capable of making a resounding run in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Below is the bracket for both the men's and women's tournaments.

Men's Tournament

RoundDateTime (ET)Matchup
OpeningFeb 246:40 PM(4S) Shaw vs. (5N) Lincoln
OpeningFeb 248:50 PM(4N) Bowie State vs. (5S) Livingstone
OpeningFeb 2510:00 AM(3S) Johnson C. Smith vs. (6N) Elizabeth City State
OpeningFeb 2512:10 PM(3N) Bluefield State vs. (6S) Winston-Salem State
QuarterfinalsFeb 256:40 PM(1N) Virginia State vs. Winner of Shaw/Lincoln
QuarterfinalsFeb 258:50 PM(1S) Fayetteville State vs. Winner of Bowie St/Livingstone
QuarterfinalsFeb 262:00 PM(2S) Claflin vs. Winner of JCSU/ECSU
QuarterfinalsFeb 268:00 PM(2N) Virginia Union vs. Winner of Bluefield/WSSU
SemifinalsFeb 272:00 PMSemifinal Game 1
SemifinalsFeb 278:00 PMSemifinal Game 2
ChampionshipFeb 284:00 PMFinal

 

Women's Tournament

RoundDateTime (ET)Matchup
OpeningFeb 2410:00 AM(3S) Claflin vs. (6N) Lincoln
OpeningFeb 2412:10 PM(4S) Livingstone vs. (5N) Elizabeth City State
OpeningFeb 242:20 PM(4N) Bluefield State vs. (5S) Shaw
OpeningFeb 244:30 PM(3N) Virginia Union vs. (6S) Johnson C. Smith
QuarterfinalsFeb 252:20 PM(1S) Winston-Salem St. vs. Bluefield St./Shaw winner
QuarterfinalsFeb 254:30 PM(1N) Bowie State vs. Livingstone/ECSU winner
QuarterfinalsFeb 2612:00 PM(2N) Virginia State vs. Claflin/Lincoln winner
QuarterfinalsFeb 266:00 PM(2S) Fayetteville State vs. VA Union/JCSU winner
SemifinalsFeb 2712:00 PMSemifinal Game 1
SemifinalsFeb 276:00 PMSemifinal Game 2
ChampionshipFeb 281:00 PMCIAA Championship Game