With a record of 29-0, the UConn Huskies are the only undefeated team remaining in women’s college basketball. Since the start of the regular season, UConn has remained at the No. 1 spot in the rankings via the AP women’s basketball poll. With the release of the latest AP poll on Monday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma made history for having the most No. 1 ranked appearances as a head coach, as per ESPN.

Geno Auriemma surpassed Tara VanDerveer with his 655th time in having UConn appear at the top spot in the AP poll rankings. When the NCAA Tournament tips off next month, the Huskies will no doubt be the No. 1 overall seed in the brackets.

UConn is the defending champs, and they have not missed a beat since losing star guard Paige Bueckers to the WNBA Draft. It’s entirely possible that UConn has back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in the draft with Azzi Fudd gaining a lot of momentum to be selected with the top pick. Should the Dallas Wings draft her No. 1, she’ll be reunited with Bueckers.

This is Auriemma’s 41st season at the helm as head coach of the Huskies. During his tenure, he’s complied an overall record of 1279-165 while coaching some of the absolute best players to ever play the game in Rebecca Lobo, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi just to name a few.

He’s led UConn to 12 national championships, winning the program’s first in 1994-95. He is also the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history regardless of men or women’s basketball.