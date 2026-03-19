Darius Acuff Jr. has been a star guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks throughout the entire 2025-26 season. Not only is he a great scorer, but he's also a fantastic facilitator of the ball. During the program's first March Madness game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors that ended in a 97-78 win, Acuff broke a 30-year assist record for the Razorbacks.

After recording his fourth assist of the contest, Acuff officially reached 220 assists on the season, which is the most in a single campaign since Kareem Reid recorded 219 in 1996. The true freshman point guard continues to deliver for the Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament.

“1. Darius Acuff Jr. – 220 assists (and counting) in 2026

2. Kareem Reid – 219 assists in 1996

3. Lee Mayberry – 209 assists in 1991

4. Corey Beck – 207 assists in 1995

5. Jabril Durham – 204 assists in 2016”

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The former five-star recruit is one of the star players for Arkansas this season. He entered the first round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 22.9 points (SEC leader), 3.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists (SEC leader) per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.5% from beyond the three-point line.

His efforts in the regular season gave Darius Acuff Jr. an AP All-American First Team nod. He has looked like a complete player throughout the year and has likely skyrocketed up draft boards for the 2026 NBA Draft. His efficiency and ability to find the open man make him an intriguing prospect for the professional level.

After defeating Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas will advance to the next round. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again on Saturday, where they will face off against the High Point Panthers, who upset the Wisconsin Badgers.