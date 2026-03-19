South Florida's head coach Bryan Hodgson came to Wes Enis' defense about his comments after the Bulls lost to the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Before the game took place, Enis stated that he didn't view the concept of USF beating Louisville as an upset. He said this even though the Bulls had the 11-seed and Louisville had the 6-seed.

“Yeah, I don't think it's an upset. I think we're the better team. I don't really care what 11-6 says.”

Enis ended up struggling against the Cardinals' defense. In 32 minutes of action, he finished with four points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal. He shot 2-of-15 from the field, including 0-of-11 from beyond the arc. Hodgson reflected on the loss after the game as he backed Enis' comments, per reporter Collin Sherwin.

“If I'm in the business world, and I've got to make a hire, I'm going to hire people that are confident in their ability,” Hodgson said.

Wes Enis on Monday: “Yeah, I don't think it's an upset. I think we're the better team. I don't really care what 11-6 says." He went 0-11 from three in USF’s loss to Louisville

pic.twitter.com/6URsmVqNjI — Underdog (@Underdog) March 19, 2026

How USF played against Louisville

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Bryan Hodgson and the South Florida Bulls had a strong campaign that allowed them to garner upset noise against Louisville. However, their slow start and late rally prevented them from having it come to fruition.

Three players scored in double-digits for USF in the loss. Joseph Pinion led the way with a stat line of 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Izaiyah Nelson came next with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Gavin Hightower provided 12 points and four steals.

South Florida ends the campaign with a 25-9 overall record, having gone 15-3 in its American matchups. They won both the regular-season title and the conference tournament title, automatically qualifying for March Madness.

Following a great season in their first year with head coach Bryan Hodgson, the Bulls seek to continue improving ahead of next season.