Ohio State losing to TCU in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament was not a moment that Michigan alum Jalen Rose would pass up on. The TNT Sports analyst wasted no time pointing out the Buckeyes' shortcomings in March Madness one day after Miami, Ohio's First Four victory.

Rose jumped at the opportunity to bury his archrival, calling Ohio State the “second-best basketball program” in Ohio, behind Miami. Rose joked that with its win over SMU, the Redhawks should now steal the Buckeyes' slogan.

“It's only right that they're the second-best basketball program in their own state,” Rose said, via Awful Announcing. “So why don't we just call Miami, ‘The Miami University'?”

Michigan alum Jalen Rose trolls Ohio State after getting knocked out by TCU. "It's only right that they're the second best basketball program in their own state. Why don't we just call Miami THE Miami University?" pic.twitter.com/nHQamFJwi3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2026

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Nobody would ever believe that Miami is the better overall program, but the Redhawks have been the better team in 2025-2026. An argument could be made that the MAC regular-season champions have the more talented roster and are led by a better coach in Travis Steele.

Ohio State lost on a last-second layup from TCU forward Xavier Edmonds. Star guard Bruce Thornton had one final opportunity to steal the victory at the horn, but could not draw iron on his half-court heave.

Ohio State made the game interesting in the second half, but it was otherwise beaten to the punch by TCU all afternoon. The Horned Frogs got off to a big lead by dominating in the paint and went back to the well late in the game to secure the victory.

The Buckeyes have not advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2013, when Thad Matta led them to the Elite Eight. Ohio State is now just 3-5 in March Madness games since Matta left in 2017.