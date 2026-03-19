March is Madness-ing on! The Michigan State Spartans and Arkansas Razorbacks both earned huge blowout wins at the same exact time in the Round of 64. MSU took down North Dakota State for an easy win, while Arkansas dominated Hawaii from start to finish.

Both Tom Izzo and John Calipari entered Thursday with 59 career wins in the NCAA Tournament. Before the sun could set, they both won game No. 60 as they now prepare for the Round of 32.

Mike Krzyzewski – 101

Roy Williams – 77

Dean Smith – 65

Jim Boeheim – 61

John Calipari – 60

Tom Izzo – 60

Every coach on that list is a legend for a reason. They win in March.

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Michigan State will take on a very good Louisville team on Saturday. Louisville ended up playing a close battle against South Florida and almost blew a huge lead. That will be one of the better 3/6 matchups of the weekend.

Arkansas, on the other hand, will take on an opponent that they didn't expect to face. High Point upset Wisconsin earlier on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32. Wisconsin blew a decent lead and could not stop High Point late in the second half. If Calipari and the Razorbacks are not careful, they could suffer the same fate. High Point has shooters and is capable of making a Cinderella run.

It's still very early in the tournament, but both MSU and Arkansas have made a big statement. They are looking like serious threats to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. These two coaches always win in March, and Arkansas is going to start to get used to this feeling while the Spartans have known it for some time.