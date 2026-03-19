Former Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen used Thursday’s episode of the Predators’ official team podcast to announce his retirement from the NHL after a 13-year career. Johansen, the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft, exits the league with 905 games played and a 202-376—578 scoring line, finishing as the sixth-highest scorer in Predators history with 362 points.

The NHL congratulated Johansen on his retirement via a post on X, referencing his time across the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville.

“Always a @PredsNHL💛 Ryan Johansen has announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the League,” the post read.

After being drafted by Columbus, Johansen initially struggled in the NHL, managing just 14 goals in his first 107 games. That changed dramatically in 2013-14, when he broke out with 33 goals and 63 points, leading Columbus to one of only its early playoff appearances.

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He followed that with a career-high 71-point season in 2014-15, earning a trade to the Predators in January 2016. He was subsequently named the 2015 NHL All-Star Game MVP.

Johansen had a blistering start to life at Nashville as well. He drove the team to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 13 points in 14 playoff games. That eventually resulted in an eight-year, $64 million deal, the most lucrative of the Canadian’s career.

Across his tenure, he recorded 362 points (110 goals, 252 assists) in 533 games, including 48 playoff points in 61 games. At his best, Johansen delivered four consecutive 60-point seasons. However, the eventual decline meant that he never reached the ceiling many thought he would.

Johansen also notably holds the record for the fastest goal scored in franchise history (11 seconds). However, Johansen had a gradual fall off after putting pen to paper and was traded to Colorado for the final two years of his contract in early 2023.

However, he produced 13 goals and 23 points in 63 NHL games while averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time per game.