Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons graciously compared Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. to Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday, Acuff was mentioned in the same sentence again with past and current NBA stars.

As he has done all season, Acuff will carry the torch for the Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament. Many argue that he is the top playmaker in the country, given his well-rounded game.

The freshman sensation led Arkansas to the title in the SEC Tournament, and with it, the fourth seed in March Madness. They will face No. 13 Hawaii in the first round.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish had high praise for the 19-year-old Acuff.

“He's been terrific. Twenty-two and a half points, 6.5 assists per game. He's the first person to lead the SEC in both points and assists per contest since Pete Maravich,” said Parrish.

He noted that fans have made a point about Acuff being the best guard Arkansas coach John Calipari has ever handled in college, but it “gets twisted up.”

“To be clear, nobody is out there guaranteeing or suggesting that Darius Acuff is going to be Derrick Rose or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” added Parrish.

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“But in one year of college basketball, he has been just as good, if not better, than any guard John Calipari has ever coached.”

"In one year of College Basketball, [Darius Acuff Jr.] has been just as good, if not better, than any guard John Calipari has ever coached."@GaryParrishCBS with high praise for the Razorbacks' star freshman guard 👀 pic.twitter.com/HGkx3BtReT — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

The 67-year-old Calipari is in his second year with the Razorbacks. He has had stops at Massachusetts, Memphis, and Kentucky. As mentioned, he has mentored numerous talented guards in college.

Aside from Rose and Gilgeous-Alexander, here is a partial list: John Wall, Rajon Rondo, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray, Tyler Herro, Eric Bledsoe, Malik Monk, Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Knight, Tyler Ulis, and TyTy Washington.

Acuff already has his foot in the door, and if he keeps it up, comparing him to NBA stars won't sound frivolous anymore.