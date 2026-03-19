March Madness 2026 birthed a new set of stars from High Point University. The Panthers pulled out the stunning 83-82 win over Wisconsin Thursday to shred some brackets. The victory even witnessed one star hit a Steve Nash mark.

Rob Martin delivered 23 points and dished 10 assists in the win. He also took care of the basketball in losing the ball just once.

But as college basketball stats expert Jared Berson pointed out, Martin's totals match what Nash did 30 years ago.

“He’s the first player with at least 20 points and 10 assists for a double-digit seed in an NCAA Tournament win since Santa Clara’s Steve Nash in 1996,” Berson posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Martin wasn't the only notable High Point hero in Portland.

Chase Johnston becomes beloved after late High Point basket

Martin became the one throwing the jabs for the Big South champs. But Chase Johnston delivered the uppercut.

Johnston took the long lob and turned it into a fastbreak layup. The basket ultimately became the game-winner against the Badgers.

Article Continues Below

FIRST 2-POINTER OF THE YEAR FOR CHASE JOHNSTON 😱 HIGH POINT LEADS!!! pic.twitter.com/N2ZWYSb9Dz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

High Point's head coach Flynn Cayman became overflowed with emotions after the game with CBS Sports.

“It looks obvious high-majors need to play mid-majors during the season. They said we didn't play nobody. Nobody would play us, just like they wouldn't play Miami (Ohio). But they have to play us in this tournament,” Cayman said.

"Looks pretty obvious to me that high-majors need to play mid-majors early in the season. Because they said we didn't play nobody. We played somebody now." -High Point HC Flynn Clayman pic.twitter.com/IpObzgJSGm — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

The Panthers even snapped an infamous 0-57 mark against teams representing the Power Four conference. Martin rose as one of five HP players to score in double figures.

Johnston dropped 14 including the final layup. Cam'Ron Fletcher added 14 on his end. Terry Anderson scored 15 while Owen Aquino dropped 11 on Wisconsin.