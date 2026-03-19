Duke basketball enters March Madness 2026 with urgency—and that urgency revolves around one name, sophomore center Pat Ngongba II. His injury casts a shadow over the Blue Devils’ tournament outlook, raising serious questions about their interior defense, rebounding, and overall ability to sustain a deep run. Although Duke still boasts elite perimeter talent, its ceiling ultimately hinges on having a true anchor in the paint. Without the big man, the current squad is a fundamentally different team—and not one built for March success.

Duke’s roster is constructed around balance, and Ngongba II is central to maintaining it. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he provides a physical presence few teams can match. His defensive value is not defined by highlight blocks but by discipline, positioning, and strength. He absorbs contact, protects vertical space, and forces opponents into difficult shots around the rim. That stability allows Duke’s guards to apply pressure and its wings to stay home on shooters.

Remove him, and the entire structure begins to erode.

Without Ngongba II, Duke’s interior defense becomes vulnerable. Opponents attack the paint with ease and force rotations that strain the defense. Siena exposed those flaws Thursday, as Duke narrowly won 71-65 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, repeatedly getting downhill and creating second-chance opportunities. Duke's deficit reached double digits, making the problem evident. The Blue Devils lacked a true backline anchor and had no margin for error.

The rebounding concerns only intensify. Ngongba II controls space on the glass and consistently finishes possessions—an essential trait in tournament play. Siena extended possessions and created extra opportunities, a warning sign that stronger opponents will exploit even more effectively. Over the course of March Madness, those extra possessions often determine outcomes. Duke cannot afford to give them away.

Offensively, his absence is just as damaging. The center provides efficient scoring through post positioning, duck-ins, and second-chance points. Shooting over 60 percent from the field, he offers a reliable interior option when perimeter shots are not falling. Without him, the Blue Devils become overly reliant on jump shots. That formula may work in short bursts, but it rarely holds up over multiple high-stakes games.

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The ripple effects extend further. Smaller lineups force players like Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown into more physically demanding roles, increasing fatigue and the likelihood of foul trouble. Over the compressed schedule of the tournament, that added strain becomes a significant liability. Opponents with size will continue to attack the paint and test Duke’s already-thin frontcourt depth.

This imbalance places even more pressure on Duke’s guards. While the Blue Devils have the talent to outscore opponents, March success requires consistency in the paint. The Siena game offered a clear warning. Duke survived, but the performance exposed vulnerabilities that stronger teams are unlikely to overlook. Against elite competition, those same flaws could prove decisive.

There is an argument for leaning into speed and spacing. Duke has dynamic scorers capable of stretching defenses and generating offense from the perimeter. In today’s game, that approach can carry teams deep into the tournament. But without a dependable interior presence, it becomes far less sustainable. When defenses tighten and possessions slow, teams need a reliable option inside. The sophomore provides that release valve.

His impact also simplifies everything. With him on the floor, the Blue Devils can operate within their natural system. The defense remains structured, the offense stays balanced, and the team avoids constant adjustments that disrupt rhythm.

Without him, Duke is forced to compensate. And in March, that is rarely a winning formula.