Illinois basketball snapped out of a 21-year Final Four drought Saturday by knocking off Iowa 71-59. The victory becomes the most significant for Brad Underwood. The Illini head coach has now proven he can survive and advance in March Madness with Illinois.

He described the feeling as a “special” moment when talking to Lauren Shehadi of CBS Sports postgame.

“Our resilience was unbelievable,” Underwood said while mobbed by his players. “I'm going to the Final Four with a group of guys I love. I couldn't be more proud.”

He then dropped this blunt take on what this victory means to him.

“You're only as good as the people you have around you… We're livin' the dream,” Underwood said.

"You're only as good as the people you have around you… We're livin' the dream." ❤️ What a journey it's been for Brad Underwood as he shares raw emotions after Illinois advanced to the Final Four 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B9Pv8l8Lz1 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 29, 2026

Underwood first took over the program in 2017-18, producing the sub .500 mark of 14-18 overall. The following season showed little promise, going 12-21 during that campaign.

But Illinois started to see a trajectory in season three. Underwood's 2019-20 team surpassed the 20-win mark for the first time together in going 21-10.

Season four witnessed the start of consecutive NCAA Tournament runs. Illinois went 24-7 overall and won its first round game before falling in the round of 32. They returned to the tourney in 2021-22 by finishing 23-10 overall (lost in the second round for the second straight year).

His Illinois teams never surpassed the Elite Eight. The closest he previously came was 2023-24, which was a 29-9 Illini team. Now Underwood is the first Illini head coach since Bruce Weber to send Illinois back to the round of four.

Underwood built a “national title or bust” attitude inside the Illini locker room. His team toppled National Championship game runner-up Houston to land in the field of eight. Now there's joy in Illinois thanks to Underwood's coaching.