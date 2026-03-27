As Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood has been looking to continue to build the program as a powerhouse in college basketball, its stock was proven once again in the 65-55 win over Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. With Illinois basketball's dominant defensive showing against Houston to propel itself to the Elite Eight, Underwood would speak on what has led the program to such dominance as of late.

This is the second Elite Eight berth for the Fighting Illini in three seasons, with the hope being that this year could be the first they win a national title, having been a runner-up in 2005. If there's one thing for certain, Underwood and the roster have the “mindset” that they will try to win one, leading to success.

“It starts every year with the mindset that we’re trying to win a national championship,” Underwood said, according to The News-Gazette. “To me, that’s what this thing is about. … As long as we can keep knocking on the door, I really believe that Illinois is a special place and a special job and all those things are real possibilities.”

Illinois basketball led by its defense and many contributions

It was the defensive side of the ball that stood out, holding the Cougars to 22 points in the first half and 33 in the second, with the offense gaining the upper hand.

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“We came here to win two. We’ve only got one,” Underwood said. “I'm proud as heck of these guys.”

David Mirkovic led the way for the Illinois basketball team, scoring 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds, as Keaton Wagler also scored 13 points and collected 12 rebounds. The team also got 28 crucial minutes off the bench from Andrej Stojakovic, scoring 13 points.

“Their poise, their patience, their basketball IQ was on full display tonight,” Underwood said.

At any rate, the Fighting Illini now face Iowa in the Elite Eight on Saturday night in the hopes of making the Final Four, which would be the first time for the program since 2005, when they made the national championship game.