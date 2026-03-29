March Madness welcomed its first entry into the 2026 Final Four Saturday. Illinois basketball claimed the clash of Big Ten powers with dominating Iowa 71-59.

It's now the Illini's first round of four appearance since 2005. And got fans in Champaign and the state thinking national title.

ILLINOIS IS FINAL FOUR BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2005 🔥pic.twitter.com/dUYeFNd4k0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

Head coach Brad Underwood is now the latest to take Illinois past the Elite Eight.

“This group is special…Couldn't be more proud,” he told CBS Sports' Lauren Shehadi postgame.

"This group is special… Couldn't be more proud." 🥹 Brad Underwood is overcome with joy after @IlliniMBB's win to advance to the #MFinalFour 🗣️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C2JLA2wq6M — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Illinois players made sure to slap its name onto the round of four bracket after beating the Hawkeyes by 12 in the United Center at Chicago.

SLAP IT ON pic.twitter.com/FcwpjXFsAr — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 29, 2026

Again, fans from Illinois couldn't help but praise the Illini's win…including the Chicago Bears.

LET’S GOOOOOO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 29, 2026

Fans of the Big Ten power are feeling another championship coming soon . This next one inside Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday.

“No reason this Illini team cannot cut the nets down in Indy,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“It's 125 miles from Illinois' basketball complex in Champaign to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Be prepared to see a lot of Orange next weekend!” Rothstein said online.

“Illinois has one of the great fan bases in all of sports. Live it up Illini Nation!!!! See you in Indy!!” Davis posted.