As the Duke basketball team beat St. John's in March Madness as part of the Sweet 16 on Friday night, 80-75, the game saw the return of a key player for the Blue Devils. With Duke basketball star Caleb Foster making his return after a significant absence due to a foot injury, head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about how the guard is doing after his first game back.

Foster had been out since March 7, when the Blue Devils took on the North Carolina Tar Heels, missing a lot of time before suiting up for Friday's crucial contest against the Red Storm. Adam Zagoria would report that Foster is feeling good after his return game.

“Jon Scheyer says Caleb Foster is ‘doing well’ after last night,” Zagoria wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the win over St. John's, Foster came off the bench and played a crucial 19 minutes where he scored 11 points on five of eight shooting from the field, to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Scheyer would be seen emotional after the game, talking to CBS Sports about the impact Foster had and how he had “no business playing” in the win.

“That was one of the most special performances I've ever seen,” Scheyer said. “He was incredible, even in the huddles, what he was doing, and some big-time plays too. That's a leader right there.”

"That was one of the most special performances I've ever seen." An emotional Jon Scheyer reflects on Caleb Foster's comeback with @TracyWolfson. pic.twitter.com/BsVJdwDXuz — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

Duke basketball's Caleb Foster on making his return in the Sweet 16

Scheyer would continue talking about how surreal it was to see Foster play on the court, but for the player himself, he wanted to do anything he could to play with the teammates that kept the ship afloat.

“I just pour everything into my teammates,” Foster said Friday, according to USA Today. “I watched them battle, I tried to do whatever I could do to help win, and it was a tough game against a really tough opponent.”

At any rate, Foster and the Duke basketball team look to keep the momentum going as they are now in the Elite Eight, where they will take on the UConn Huskies on Sunday night.