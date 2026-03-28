The Duke Blue Devils, UConn Huskies, and Michigan Wolverines basketball teams, for both men and women, accomplished an impressive feat in the NCAA Tournament. With the continuation of March Madness set to begin soon, reports reveal what these three programs have in common.

With the Lady Wolverines defeating the Lady Louisville Cardinals 71-52 on Saturday morning, Michigan joined both Duke and UConn as the only three schools to have their men's and women's basketball programs reach the Elite 8, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. It's a feat that is not nearly as common as one would think.

“Michigan, Duke, and UConn all have sent both their men's and women's basketball teams to the Elite Eight,” reported Auerbach.

Typically, when something like this occurs, it's usually just one school having both of its men's and women's programs go this far in the NCAA Tournament. UConn is the last program to do it in 2024. In fact, the Huskies are the only program to accomplish this feat six total times (2026, 2024, 2011, 2009, 2004). This is the second time in Duke's history to accomplish this feat (2026, 1999).

As for Michigan, this is the first time both the men's and women's teams have both made it to the Elite 8 in the same year. UConn is the only school where both of its men's and women's teams won the national championship in the same year (2014, 2004). Perhaps with three schools in the mix, we could see it again in 2026.

The men's Elite 8 begins on Saturday. Duke is facing off against UConn, so one of those two teams will not be advancing to the Final 4 in this year's NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Michigan will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

As for the women's tournament, Duke, UConn, and Michigan all three have a chance to make the Final 4. They are each playing a different opponent in the Elite 8. Duke will play against UCLA, UConn vs. Notre Dame, and Michigan will take on the winner of Texas and Kentucky.