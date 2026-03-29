Brad Underwood finally got the moment he had been waiting for his whole coaching life on Saturday night in Houston. The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini beat No. 9 Iowa 71-59 in the South Regional Final at the Toyota Center. This was their first trip to the Final Four since 2005, and Underwood's tears said everything a box score couldn't.

Brad Underwood on making his first Final Four: "I'm gonna get emotional, but I've been doing this 39 years. You dream about this as a kid. I dreamt about doing it at Illinois, when my wife bought Tyler, who was maybe 2, a Brian Cook jersey. It's always been a special place.… pic.twitter.com/2xAOJntPLN — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

“I'm gonna get emotional, but I've been doing this 39 years,” Underwood said in an unforgettable postgame moment. “You dream about this as a kid. I dreamt about doing it at Illinois, when my wife bought Tyler, who was maybe 2, a Brian Cook jersey. It's always been a special place. There's been no other thing for me. This is my dream job.”

The words hit hard because they were deserved. Underwood has been a Division I head coach for 13 seasons. He has made it to the Elite Eight twice but never made it to the Final Four. He wanted this Final Four because it was at Illinois, the program he worked so hard on and the place his wife fell in love with before he even coached a game there.

The win was a lesson in how to win. Freshman Keaton Wagler scored 25 points, and the Illini grabbed 38 rebounds to Iowa's 21. They finished the game with a strong 21-8 run over the last seven minutes. Illinois' record for the season is now 28-8, and they went 4-0 against the spread in the tournament.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler just went off for 25 in the Elite 8 to lead the Illini back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TLPMvvd9Qp — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 29, 2026

“Here I am, an old JUCO ball coach from Kansas, going to the Final Four with a group of guys that I love,” Underwood said postgame. “I couldn't be more proud.”

On April 4, Illinois will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to play in the Final Four against either Duke or UConn. One thing is already clear: Underwood's lifelong dream is no longer just a dream, no matter what happens next.