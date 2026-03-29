Ben McCollum didn't come to Houston's postgame podium looking for sympathy. After No. 9 Iowa fell to No. 3 Illinois 71-59 in the South Regional Final on Saturday, losing a shot at the program's first Final Four in over two decades, McCollum delivered the kind of blunt, unfiltered honesty that has defined his short but impressive tenure with the Hawkeyes.

When asked about his players' visible frustrations with officiating down the stretch, a stretch where Illinois outscored Iowa 21-8 over the final seven minutes to pull away, McCollum didn't flinch.

"Again, what are you going to do?…You're still home." Ben McCollum on his players' frustrations down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/oJrWWVPRr5 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 29, 2026

“Again, what are you going to do?…You're still home.”

Three words. Zero embellishment. Full accountability.

It was a clear reminder that no matter how frustrated you are with the officials, the final score won't change, and that thinking about calls, whether they were real or not, is a losing game. McCollum wasn't ignoring how his players felt. He was changing their direction. You either control that fire or it takes over you. Iowa's calmness broke down at the worst possible time in a game that had gotten physical late.

The Hawkeyes came into this matchup as a 9-seed darling, having knocked off higher seeds to reach the Elite Eight. McCollum, who built his reputation winning NAIA national championships at Northwest Missouri State before taking the Iowa job, had this team playing with an edge and a chip on its shoulder all tournament long. But Illinois proved to be a wall they couldn't scale, with the Illini's length and depth wearing down Iowa's rotation over 40 minutes.

McCollum's postgame quote won't make headlines the way a tearful Final Four speech does, but it should. It's the kind of message that builds programs. Referee frustrations are inevitable in March Madness. What separates teams is how coaches frame the noise.

Iowa's season is over. But with McCollum at the helm, nobody in Iowa City should be worried about where this program is headed.