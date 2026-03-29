March Madness came close to watching Iowa Basketball snap a 46-year drought Saturday. Illinois' 71-59 romp prevented a trip to Indianapolis for the Hawkeyes and denied a Final Four return. But that didn't stop Bennett Stirtz from dropping a message.

This one going out to recruits seeking a future college basketball home.

Stirtz leaves Iowa City averaging 19.7 points per game as a College Basketball Transfer Portal addition. He believes playing for the Hawkeyes sharpened him, even after playing for his former Drake and Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum. But he sent out this lengthy College Basketball Recruiting sales pitch with reporters after the loss.

“If you wanna be a great point guard, you should come to Iowa,” Stirtz began. “If you wanna be a great player, a great big, a great shooter, come play for Iowa.”

He concluded with: “This coaching staff is the best in the country, so, why wouldn’t you [come to Iowa]?”

Bennett Stirtz following Iowa’s magical run to the Elite Eight: “If you wanna be a great point guard, you should come to Iowa. If you wanna be a great player, a great big, a great shooter, come play for Iowa. This coaching staff is the best in the country, so, why wouldn’t you?” pic.twitter.com/VFM4P7yHkn — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) March 29, 2026

Stirtz again took the big leap of faith even after following around his head coach. He jumped from the Missouri Valley Conference and tested the Big Ten waters.

But he helped deliver Iowa's first Elite Eight appearance since the 1986-87 season. Ironically, that Hawkeyes team was led by a first-year head coach named Tom Davis, who went 30-5 that year.

This Iowa team ends 24-13 overall under McCollum. But the coach is optimistic about the foundation set in Iowa.

The foundation is set for Ben McCollum and Iowa following the loss to Illinois in the Elite Eight. @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/w9QdlzFPJM — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 29, 2026

Stirtz dropped 24 points to lead the way, including nailing four baskets from 3-point land. His Hawkeyes delivered multiple highlights including taking down defending national champ Florida to get to the Elite Eight. Now he played recruiting coordinator for McCollum and Iowa to help build on this season's success.