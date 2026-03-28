The UConn Huskies are the defending national champions, and are probably the favorite to win it all again as March Madness has gotten underway. But one thing that could potentially derail the Huskies’ title chances is the NCAA Tournament schedule. Following the team’s win against North Carolina, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma blasted the scheduling and its potential effect on team shooting, as per Yahoo Sports.

During the first matchups of the Sweet 16 of March Madness, no team shot well from 3-point range, a fact that Geno Auriemma made sure to point out following UConn’s win.

“How many arenas are we going to sell out with that bulls**t,” Auriemma exclaimed. “Maybe it was just a bad day shooting by everybody. These are all teams that average 30, probably over 30 on the season. You know what time our shootaround was yesterday, 6 0’clock in the morning. . .for half an hour.

“I just saw Notre Dame leave, so they have media this morning. Their practice time is tonight at 5:30. What did you have to ask them this morning that you didn’t last night? Or us? You know what time our practice time is? 6:30 tonight. So we had to get our kids up, come over here, you already knew who we were playing last night. . .Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, does this work?”

UConn shot 4-of-20 (20 percent) from the 3-point line during their win against North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Coming into the game, they were shooting 38.8 percent from distance. Their opponent, North Carolina, shot 18 percent (4-of-22) from 3-point range. On the season, they shot 35.1 percent.

Obviously, in the case of the Tar Heels, UConn’s defense might have had something to do with it. But it is a major discrepancy in shooting from the regular season. Perhaps Auriemma has a point.