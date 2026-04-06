The national championship game will feature UConn and Michigan, two of the best teams in college basketball this season. Both teams went through some tough games to get to this point, and UConn may have had the craziest one during the tournament after defeating Duke in dramatic fashion.

After that three-pointer from Braylon Mullins, Dan Hurley was seen giving the referee a head hug, which may have been one of the craziest things to do at that point in the game. Nonetheless, many have made jokes about it, including Hurley himself.

Well, a day before UConn and Michigan faced off, both Hurley and Dusty May had a brief chat with each other, and it ended with a head hug, according to Adam Zucker of CBS Sports.

There's no way they'll be head-hugging during the game, so it's good to get it out of the way now.

A few days after Hurley made contact with the referee's head, he shared what happened in the moment and why he did it.

“At that point of the game, we had won it,” Hurley said on ‘The Triple Option' show. “And he’s such an easy guy to work with during the game that I thought he was coming over to chest bump me and celebrate the shot. Because it’s not like that for me with him. My experience with him has been — we haven’t won every game, I haven’t agreed with every call, but that was in no way was that like me and a ref that I had been at their throat the whole game.”

It's not certain how much Hurley and the referees for the national title game will get along, but a head hug will be all we need to see.