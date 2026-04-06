In a huge transaction announced on Monday morning, the Chicago Sky is trading star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream, marking a new chapter in the young forward's journey. With Reese looking to bring an impact she had on the Sky to the Dream, the team's general manager would speak on why they made a move away from the star.

Subsequently, in exchange for Reese and a 2028 right to a second-round pick swap, Atlanta would trade two first-round picks, one in 2027 and the other in 2028. According to Sky's Jeff Pagliocca, the point of the deal was to “achieve roster balance,” further saying how grateful they are for Reese and what she has done in Chicago.

“The Sky are trading Angel to the Dream in exchange for two first-round picks. This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties,” Pagliocca wrote, via the team's social media page. “Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter.”

thank you, Angel 🩵 wishing you the best in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/JWGGOwVhGP — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) April 6, 2026

Angel Reese reacts to the trade from the Sky to the Dream

Consequently, in the two seasons that Reese has been in the NBA with the Sky, she has been a double-double machine, averaging a double-double in both years. Looking specifically at last year, Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

Reese would share her immediate reaction on X, formerly Twitter, after the news was announced about the trade.

“An Angel’s DREAM… ATL WHAT UP?!” Reese posted.

At any rate, Reese looks to help her new team in the Dream, but the Sky look to be rebuilding as with trading a star and gaining first-round picks, the team is looking to improve after finishing with a 10-34 record, putting them second-worst in the WNBA.