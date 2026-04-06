Dusty May provided his thoughts on putting together a Michigan Wolverines roster that mostly relies on players transferring to the program ahead of the 2026 national championship game.

May is nearing the end of the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. Not only has he made his second Final Four appearance as a head coach, but he also got over the hump to get Michigan to the title game for his first attempt as the national championship.

May spoke to media during Sunday's pregame press conference. When a reporter asked him about building the squad through the transfer portal, May made direct references to the NBA on how he managed through the process of adding players to the Wolverines squad this past offseason.

“I think we are all better in certain situations than others… When the OKC Thunder won the Finals last year, I wasn’t judging them because SGA was drafted by the Clippers or because they signed Isaiah Hartenstein as a free agent. I thought, wow, those guys played beautiful basketball—that’s a real model for young players to watch,” May said.

Dusty May on constructing his roster through the portal. “I think we are all better in certain situations than others… When the OKC Thunder won the Finals last year, I wasn’t judging them because SGA was drafted by the Clippers or because they signed Isaiah Hartenstein as a… pic.twitter.com/sfI0nhi8f4 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 5, 2026

What lies ahead for Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May is enjoying incredible success throughout his head coaching career, whether it's with the Florida Atlantic Owls or the Michigan Wolverines. This year, however, presents him the huge opportunity to reach the mountaintop by leading Michigan to the national championship.

Michigan boasts a 36-3 overall record on the season, having gone 19-1 in its Big Ten matchups to win the regular season title. Despite losing to Purdue in the conference tournament final, they still qualified for March Madness with an At-Large bid as it paved the way for them to go on this run.

The Wolverines will look forward to their next matchup in the championship round of March Madness in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the Huskies as tip-off will take place on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET.