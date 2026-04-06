Lauren Betts let all the emotions out after leading the UCLA Bruins to the women's national championship with the 79-51 blowout win over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

Betts completed the final season of her collegiate career with the Bruins. She made her way up the ranks as one of the top stars in the sport, finally reaching the mountaintop as a champion before entering the professional level of the WNBA.

Betts was solid in her final collegiate game throughout 31 minutes of action. She finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Finally leading UCLA to glory, she reflected on the historic achievement after the game on the ABC broadcast.

“I'm just so proud of this team and this program. We've created something so special here at UCLA, and I just think about all the hard work that went into this, and my best friends, to win it with them. I'm just so happy. I can't even put the words together. It's just like, unbelievable. It's unbelievable, right? I'm so proud of everybody,” Betts said.

"This program has changed my life" 🏆⁣

⁣

Lauren Betts holds back tears with @ROSGO21 after the Bruins' win 🔊⁣

⁣@UCLAWBB wins the National Championship⁣#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/DzUnFmOIPt — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) April 5, 2026

How Lauren Betts, UCLA played against South Carolina

Lauren Betts leaves behind an incredible career at UCLA after leading them to victory over South Carolina in the national championship game.

Five players scored in double-digits for UCLA in the win, including Betts. Gabriela Jaquez led the team with a stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal. She shot 8-of-14 overall, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Gianna Kneepkens came next with 15 points and four assists, while Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 10 points each.

UCLA ends the 2025-26 campaign with a 37-1 overall record, having gone a perfect 18-0 in its Big Ten matchups. They will look forward to defending their title throughout the 2026-27 season, being thankful for the remarkable efforts that Betts and the team provided them with the national championship.