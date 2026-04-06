On Monday morning, the Atlanta Dream opted to shake things up by making a splash on the trade market, sending out multiple future first-round picks in exchange for Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese. The high-profile trade immediately gives the Dream an injection of size and playmaking around the basket, as well as bringing in one of the most marquee names in the WNBA to the organization.

Shortly after the trade was announced, the Dream took to their official team account on X, formerly Twitter, to post a hype video in response to the news.

The Dream's hype video for Angel Reese as they welcome her to Atlanta 🔥 (via @AtlantaDream)pic.twitter.com/d3gIpiBsOG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were thrilled by the news.

“your media team already understands the multifaceted greatness in your new young star?! welcome me dream FC!!” wrote one fan.

“A roster that is filled with great guards and great coaching adding a player who is an elite rebounder and will get better as a threat on the offensive end. Win win,” added another.

Overall, the Dream are looking to bounce back after a tough end to their 2025 season. Although they did impress by making the playoffs last year, Atlanta flamed out in tough fashion against the Indiana Fever, who were playing without their star Caitlin Clark in the matchup, made more embarrassing by the fact that Atlanta lost the decisive winner-take-all game in front of their home fans.

Reese should help alleviate some of the Dream's woes on the glass on both sides of the floor, and also give them one of the WNBA's elite defenders, having already made two All-Star teams in her young career.

The WNBA season will get underway in early May.