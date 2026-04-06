When UConn basketball was assigned to the arduous East Region in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Solo Ball quickly jumped out as a potential X-factor. The junior sharpshooter can change a game if he gets hot from behind 3-point range. He was efficient from deep against both Michigan State and Illinois, but the Huskies may need him to truly ignite if they are going to beat a juggernaut like Michigan in the national championship game. But first, he has to get cleared to play.

Ball suffered a foot sprain in Saturday's 71-62 Final Four victory over the Fighting Illini and was in a walking boot on Sunday. His inability to practice before Monday's ultimate clash has fans wondering if he will be on the court inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Latest on Solo Ball ahead of UConn-Michigan title game

The 6-foot-4 guard is not listed on the initial player availability report, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, which seemingly indicates that he is on track to play. Considering that he was in a boot a day earlier, it is hard to feel fully confident in his status against the Wolverines. Even if Ball does suit up, there is no telling how spry he will be as the action progresses.

The two-time Second-Team All-Big East selection is doing his best to get himself ready to compete, however, and that is all head coach Dan Hurley can ask for going into the final game of the campaign. An active Solo Ball can space the floor and force Michigan to rotate on defense, but besides his murky health, there is also uncertainty surrounding the 2023-24 national champion's efficiency.

Ball startlingly shot 29.6 percent from 3-point land this season, which was nearly 12 percent lower than what he posted the previous year. If he misses a couple of shots early, Hurley may be hesitant to trust him at less than full strength in the national championship game.

Yes, Michigan is dealing with even bigger injury concerns, as Wooden Award finalist Yaxel Lendeborg battles an MCL sprain, but the offensively streaky Huskies could face trouble if they lose a player who has proven adept from distance in the past.

There will be a healthy amount of suspense surrounding a UConn-Michigan showdown that is already overflowing with excitement. Opening tip-off is at roughly 8:50 p.m. ET.