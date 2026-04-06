The Carolina Panthers have reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. QB Bryce Young is finally playing well after a 2025 season that almost included a surprising upset in the playoffs. Perhaps one more offensive weapon could take Carolina's offense over the top in 2026.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell released a new mock draft on Monday that includes hypothetical trades for every pick in the first round. Barnwell has the Panthers making a daring trade with the Chargers to add more weapons around Young.

In this scenario, Carolina sends the 19th overall pick and a fifth-round pick (159th overall) to LA in exchange for the 22nd overall pick and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Barnwell argued that Johnston's size could make him a fit for the Panthers. He could make sense as a trade piece for the Chargers after his up-and-down start to his career.

“The Panthers have targeted supersized receivers for their diminutive quarterback, and the 6-foot-4 Johnston fits the bill here,” Barnwell wrote. “Drops have obviously been a concern, but Johnston can make contested catches and offers downfield explosiveness. He is coming off a 735-yard season in 2025, but Johnston was off to a hot start before the injuries at tackle and the ascension of tight end Oronde Gadsden limited his downfield opportunities.”

Johnston is in the final year of his rookie contract, which explains the low asking price. His contract also includes a $16.47 million fifth-year option. The Panthers would need to make a decision on that option by May 1st.

Xavier Legette and Johnstone would likely compete for slot duties in 2026 if this trade actually happened.

This trade could be a win-win situation for both teams. But there's no telling if either team would be interested in this deal in real life.