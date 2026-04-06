With the Miami Heat having a day off on Sunday, it was the perfect time for Jaime Jaquez Jr. to fly a few thousand miles to Phoenix and watch his sister make history.

UCLA notched its first-ever national title in the NCAA Women's Tournament following its 28-point drubbing of South Carolina, 79-51, at Mortgage Matchup Center.

As she has done all season, Jaquez's sister, Gabriela Jaquez, came up big for the Bruins, scoring a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. She also had 10 rebounds and five assists.

The elder Jaquez was beaming with joy after the game when he was interviewed by Sports360AZ's Jordan Hamm.

“Words can't describe it. Such an amazing feeling, I feel like I'm on top of the world right now just watching that game. Obviously, I'm so proud of her and her team,” said the Heat forward.

“You saw last year, they came short in the Final Four. I'm sure they took that and used it as fuel for this year, and they came out on top.”

"It's not every single day that your sister gets to play in the national championship, let alone for your alma mater." Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. on getting to watch his sister Gabriela Jaquez & the UCLA women's basketball team take home a national championship.… pic.twitter.com/mOTS7vkhLv — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) April 5, 2026

The 25-year-old Jaime, who starred for UCLA from 2019 to 2023, added that he relishes the experience of witnessing Gabriela make a name for herself.

“It's amazing, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It's not every single day that your sister gets to play in the national championship, let alone for your alma mater. So I'm really happy that she was able to carry the legacy and continue to grow,” shared Jaime.

The 22-year-old Gabriela became only the fifth player to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a national championship game, joining Chamique Holdsclaw, Dawn Staley (now the coach of South Carolina), Breanna Stewart, and Sarah Strong.

She averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in her senior year.