With Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team losing in a rout to the UCLA Bruins in the national championship game on Sunday, 79-51, the conversation people are still wondering about with her has nothing to do with the contest. After Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma got into a heated exchange after the Final Four, people have been wondering if there has been contact, with the Gamecocks coach giving insight.

Right after getting dominated by UCLA in the national title game, Staley would be asked about potential contact between Auriemma and Staley. The South Carolina coach would dismiss the question in a classy way, saying that the time for that talk will come, but the focus should be on the game and UCLA winning the championship.

“Yes, that’s a Geno question, right? It really is a Geno question. I haven’t heard from Geno, so I have not, I got 800 text messages. I don’t know if he texted or not. Like, I don’t want — this is UCLA’s day, right? Let’s keep it UCLA, them winning the national championship,” Staley said, according to The Sporting News.

“Again, I will address all of that at another time, just not this weekend,” Staley continued. “We’re not going to damper UCLA’s day with it. We talk about South Carolina, us losing, talk about UCLA winning the national championship, what’s great about our game today.”

Dawn Staley says she has not heard from Geno Auriemma directly, and told reporters she wants the focus to be on UCLA winning. "We're not going to damper UCLA's day with it." pic.twitter.com/an9pr6ES0S — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 5, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Staley and Auriemma have more to say about the heated exchange after the Final Four game.