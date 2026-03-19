While Rudy Gobert is undoubtedly one of the most complete centers in the league, some aspects of his offensive play have come under close scrutiny of late. Among them is his pass-catching abilities, with plenty of critics pointing out how he struggles to catch passes in traffic or during rapid dive plays, inadvertently leading to turnovers for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That aspect of his game was brought up during Chris Finch’s press conference after his team’s 147-111 win over the Utah Jazz, per a post on X by Dane Moore.

Thought this was an informative answer when Chris Finch was asked about the possessions where Rudy Gobert drops catchable passes and how his players handle those possessions. "They know not to look to me for sympathy if Rudy drops one of their passes, because sometimes he's… pic.twitter.com/uQmwd7lHHx — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 19, 2026

“They know not to look to me for sympathy if Rudy drops one of their passes, because sometimes he's going to. I tell them to keep throwing them. We have to. It pays off more than not… I'll take some of those turnovers if we're trying to make the right play,” Finch said, effectively claiming that he wants his team to continue passing it to Gobert despite the turnovers.

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Of course, it ended up paying off in Minnesota’s latest outing, where Gobert was once again dominant defensively but had a couple of incidents with his pass-catching. The French international still finished with his second straight double-double, with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

He went 9-12 from the field and also had a steal and two blocks. Gobert continues to be a huge interior threat offensively as well despite currently averaging 10.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, the former being his lowest since the 2015-16 campaign.

Regardless, against the Jazz, the Timberwolves saw Ayo Dosunmu top-scoring in the absence of Anthony Edwards with 23 points, with Julius Randle also finishing with 21. The latter also had eight assists and four steals against Utah.

Further, Bones Hyland scored 18 points off the bench, going 3-7 from the three-point zone. For the Jazz, Brice Sensabaugh top-scored with a whopping 41 points while Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier added 17 and 14, respectively. Minnesota will now host the Portland Trail Blazers while the Jazz will take on the Milwaukee Bucks, next.