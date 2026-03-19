The Seattle Seahawks, and especially their fans, won't be sweating the free agency cycle too much after winning Super Bowl LX in dominant fashion, but the front office and the organization as a whole are still certainly focused on chasing a repeat. After all, Seattle came within one yard of doing just that back in 2014, and it should have a team worthy of chasing that once again this season.

That quest started with a couple of tough decisions on key players coming in free agency. Kenneth Walker III and Rashid Shaheed were both hitting free agency from the offense, while Josh Jobe, Boye Mafe and Tariq Woolen all hit the open market from Seattle's vaunted defense.

The Seahawks made just a few signings that weren't in-house deals in free agency, but they still got plenty done. Let's look at everything John Schneider and company did, and grade each signing.

Rashid Shaheed: B+

After being traded to the Seahawks midseason last year and making a big impact on the offense and the special teams as a returner, Shaheed is going back to Seattle on a three-year, $51 million deal.

$17 million per year is not a bad price for Shaheed, even though his target share was nearly cut in half after he was dealt from New Orleans to Seattle. Having him on the field opens up so much space underneath for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold to do damage, so having him back will be a big boost for the offense as it transitions into a post-Klint Kubiak era.

In what is somewhat of a theme of Seattle's free-agent endeavors, Shaheed also made the Seahawks' special teams significantly better after he arrived last season. He scored special teams touchdowns in the regular season against the Falcons and the Rams before his iconic kick-return touchdown to open Seattle's playoff run against the 49ers.

Josh Jobe: A

The cornerback market was a bit all over the place this offseason, but the Seahawks were still able to get Jobe back on a three-year, $24 million contract. That's a bargain price for someone who played consistent, starting-level cornerback in 2025 and is already a proven scheme fit in a Macdonald defense that asks a lot of its secondary. With corners on par with Jobe getting around $15 million per year in some cases around the league, this was a steal of a re-signing for the Seahawks.

Emanuel Wilson: B

The Seahawks have a mini crisis at running back after losing Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in free agency. Maybe $14 million a year was too steep a price for the Seahawks to match, though there were also some reports that Walker was unhappy with his near-even split with Zach Charbonnet in the backfield. The other half of that split, Charbonnet, suffered a torn ACL in the Divisional Round in mid-January, so it's overwhelmingly likely that he misses the start of the season.

To address that, Seattle signed Wilson to a cheap, one-year deal after he spent time with the Packers mostly as a pass protector and an interior runner. This likely isn't the last move Seattle will make at running back, with a draft addition feeling more and more likely.

Josh Jones: B

Jones is far from a spectacular tackle, but swing tackles are becoming more and more valuable in the NFL as offensive line play as a whole has started to deteriorate. Jones can play both sides and did an admirable job filling in for Charles Cross late in the season at left tackle. He is back in Seattle on a one-year deal after a gutsy effort while Cross missed the final three games of the regular season.

Rodney Thomas II: B-

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Thomas is one of the few signings from outside of Seattle in free agency, but the former Colt should have a chance to compete for a starting spot in Mike Macdonald's secondary in 2026. The Seahawks will be looking for a starting safety alongside Julian Love after losing Coby Bryant to the Bears in free agency, and Thomas has the credentials to take that spot even if Ty Okada will be the favorite coming into camp.

Thomas started 25 games during his first two seasons in Indianapolis, picking off six passes during that time. However, he made just one start in the past two seasons. Thomas comes in on a one-year deal, so this is a good flier with little risk for the Seahawks.

Brandon Pili: B

Pili wasn't one of the many names that got a lot of press for the Seahawks defensive line that led them to a Super Bowl in 2025, but he served as an unsung depth piece that ate snaps and was productive against the run. The big-bodied defensive tackle played just over 11 snaps a game for the Seahawks and clogged lanes inside, eating double teams and clearing the way for Seattle's linebackers to fly around and make plays. Getting him back for just $2 million on a one-year deal is good business for the Seahawks.

Noah Igbinoghene: C

Devon Witherspoon and Jobe are both back, and Nick Emmanwori will be in the slot once again for the Seahawks in 2026. However, losing Riq Woolen opens up a spot on the depth chart, and Igbinoghene is a former first-round pick that has experience playing both in the slot and on the outside. While he hasn't produced to that level so far in his career, he is still a solid depth option at a low cost.

Brady Russell, Chris Stoll, Chazz Surratt: B+

These three are grouped together because all three were important members of Seattle's top-ranked special teams unit. Seattle's special teams played a massive role in some of its biggest wins of the season, specifically its regular-season epic against the Rams and its Divisional Round win over the 49ers. None of these were big contracts, but it's no surprise to see the front office work to keep that group together.

D'Anthony Bell: C+

D'Anthony Bell was also a part of the Seattle special teams unit before the Panthers signed him off of the practice squad late in the season, but he is back in Seattle in 2026 with a chance to contribute on special teams once again. With the open spot at safety left by Bryant, maybe Bell can work his way into the secondary rotation as well.