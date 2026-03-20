The Kansas City Chiefs are making moves this offseason, reshaping their roster through NFL free agency and trades. The biggest moves they’ve made include signing running back Kenneth Walker and trading away cornerback Trent McDuffie. With those deals in the books, we asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Chiefs may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 9: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams means the Chiefs got rid of a Pro Bowl player, but one who signed a $31 million per year extension shortly after the move. By drafting his replacement immediately with LSU’s Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs get to reset the contract clock on their top CB and get a player who has the potential to be even better than McDuffie.

Delane is a 6-foot, 187-pound cover man who has lockdown skills. He has the physical and mental makeup to be a lockdown CB1 in the NFL. At worst, this seems like a lateral move that saved the Chiefs a lot of money. At best, KC may have just saved millions and upgraded their defensive backfield, which would be a big win.

Round 1, Pick 29 (via Rams): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Chiefs have arguably the best interior offensive line in the league, but the tackle spots have been an issue in recent years. They may have found their long-term left tackle last season in Josh Simmons, but he’s now missed the better part of the last two seasons with injuries.

Kadyn Proctor is a giant at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, and he could easily step in on the right side over Jaylon Moore, who is more of a swing tackle. If Simmons continues to end up on the injured list, Proctor could play the left side in a pinch.

Round 2, Pick 40: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a first-round talent on many 2026 NFL Draft boards, but the Chiefs may be able to snag him in Round 2 based on how many of the NFL mock drafts are going. If so, the Chiefs may be getting an electric wide receiver who can make plays with the ball in his hand.

Concepcion doesn’t have the straight-line speed that Xavier Worth does, but he is a true playmaker who can take short gains and turn them into big plays and big plays into touchdowns. This seems to be the type of player that Patrick Mahomes likes, and he may just get him.

Round 3, Pick 74: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

At 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, Gracen Halton is an undersized defensive tackle who could fill a rotational role with the team. The Chiefs drafted Omar Norman-Lott last year and signed Khyiris Tonga in NFL free agency this offseason. In Halton, they would get a player who would likely compete with Norman-Lott and rotate in with Tonga on passing downs. And with Chris Jones getting older, this could set up the defensive tackle room for the future.

Round 4, Pick 109: WR CJ Daniels, Miami

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In this PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator run, the Chiefs add a big pass catcher in Round 4 to help beef up their wide receiver group and complement the small, speedy players like Concepcion and Worthy. The U’s CJ Daniels is a 6-foot-2, 202-pound possession receiver who is excellent at contested catches, making him a solid WR4 and a good red zone target.

Round 5, Pick 148: OT Isaiah World, Oregon

Former Ducks tackle Isaiah World isn’t ready to be a starter, but the 6-foot-8, 315-pound blocker would make a nice depth piece and has some developmental upside.

Round 5, Pick 169 (via Rams): CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Thaddeus Dixon has good size at 6-foot-1 but lacks high-end speed. He could ultimately become a good depth piece and thrive in the right matchup.

Round 5, Pick 176: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

A team leader who was instrumental in getting Indiana a national championship, Aiden Fisher will make a good locker room presence and help on special teams. He’s a true leader, so he could work his way into playing time eventually if he can prove he can keep up athletically.

Round 6, Pick 210 (via Rams): TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Dae’Quan Wright is a field-stretching tight end who can work the seam. He also has good size at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds to become a decent run blocker. Right now, that’s about all he offers, but working behind Travis Kelce could help his development.